Friends of the Ferdinand Library Second Saturday Basement Book Sale Saturday, February 11, 2023

The Friends of the Ferdinand Library will have their Second Saturday Basement Book Sale on Saturday, February 11th, from 10 am to 1 pm. The sale can be entered from

either the library’s main floor or through the north side doors off the Ferdinand Community Center. February’s sale will have several feature areas. Since it is Valentine month, all of the romance books are on sale. Fill a paper grocery bag for $2 or a plastic bag for $1. The books are in our usual Romance section plus others are located on tables as you enter the sale. We have books by a plethora of authors including Danielle Steel, Linda Lael Miller, Stephanie Laurens, Debbie Macomber, Fern Michaels, and Susan Wiggs.

Readers of Romance books will not have any trouble finding their favorite authors. The sale also has a table of books for Black History Month. Alex Haley, Maya Angelou, Toni Morrison, Alice Walker, and other African American authors are featured. Several children’s books and nonfiction books can be found also.

The Friends have been inundated with large donations of all sorts of books and DVDs. Several new children’s books can be found in the children’s area, We have so many newly donated hardback fiction books that we had to place several on a table at the entrance to the sale. Several new biographies have been found on the shelves at the back of the sale. DVDs and Wii games have been donated and are located on the usual feature table. This is a perfect time of year to assemble jigsaw puzzles and the Friends have quite a selection for this sale. A package of hot chocolate mix will be given to customers who purchase puzzles. Be sure to sign up for the three $5 coupons which can be used at future sales. A large donation of nonfiction books in the areas of art, collectibles, crafts, history, travel, adventures on various kinds of waterways, and archaeology can be found at the

sale. Another card table has a large number of magazines and books explaining the art of card making. Just ask a Friends member at the sale to locate the various genres of

books.

Prices remain at $1 for hardbacks; $.50 for paperbacks; $1 for most DVDs, audiobooks, and CDs; Children’s books, puzzles, and books on the collectible/special table are variously priced. At this time, the Friends can only accept cash or checks for purchases. Donations of gently-used books, DVDs, and puzzles are always welcomed. A bin is located at the back of the library near the basement doors. The friends cannot accept encyclopedias, textbooks, or outdated information books. Thanks to those who replenish our shelves and tables each month. Keep track of the Friends of the Ferdinand Library on their Facebook page. Posts of newly donated items regularly appear on the page. Consider becoming a Friend for just $10 per year. Membership pamphlets can be found at the library’s main desk and at the sale. Monies from the sales go towards library programming and materials.