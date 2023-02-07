The Board of Commissioners’ 1st regular monthly meeting took place at 8:00 am on Monday in the Commissioners/council Room of the Courthouse annex on the downtown square in Jasper.

This was the third commissioner meeting of 2023.

The meeting lasted around 2 and a half hours and included many items on the agenda including Highway Supervisor Report, Highway Engineer Report, remote work request, climate education, highway bid opening, ambulance request, substance abuse council, veteran services update, 911 bid awards staffing update, and petition to vacate/new subdivision. Other discussion items included jasper’s planning commission appointment and surplus items.

The meeting was live-streamed on the Dubois County government’s YouTube page.

The next commissioners’ meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, February 21st at 8 am in the Commissioners/council Room of the Courthouse annex on the downtown square in Jasper.