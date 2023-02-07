The Jasper Community Arts have garnished support from several local organizations to offer a soup-er fundraising opportunity. Professional artists are creating handmade ceramic bowls to be chosen for a cost of $25 with proceeds benefitting public art in Jasper.

Soup, bread, dessert, and a drink are included in the ticket price. The soup-erb event will take place on Sunday, April 23rd from noon to 2 p.m. in The Thyen-Clark Cultural Center’s atrium.

Tickets can be purchased by following the link provided below. Purchasing four or more bowls? Enter code ‘soup’ for a 20% discount at checkout.

https://www.jasperarts.org/events/soup-port-fundraiser