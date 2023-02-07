An annual partnership fee is paid to join The Kimball Electronics Gives (KE Gives) employee giving circle. For a half-decade KE Gives has donated more than $41,000 to various worthy causes in U.S. communities where the company operates, fulfilling its purpose of Creating Quality for Life in the areas they serve.
Through KE Gives’ Fall Granting event, employees chose the following six worthy causes to receive 2022 funds:
- Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition (Jasper, Indiana): $3,000
- Anderson Woods Summer Camp (Bristow, Indiana): $1,500
- Crisis Connection (Jasper, Indiana): $1,055
- Wheeler Mission (Indianapolis): $800
- Children’s Home Network (Tampa, Florida): $700
- North Texas Food Bank (Plano, Texas): $351
KE Gives 2022 Dubois County Making a Difference Awards also honored the Dubois County Humane Society in Jasper with a $1,000 grant, bringing the organization’s donated funds for the year to a total of $8,406.