An annual partnership fee is paid to join The Kimball Electronics Gives (KE Gives) employee giving circle. For a half-decade KE Gives has donated more than $41,000 to various worthy causes in U.S. communities where the company operates, fulfilling its purpose of Creating Quality for Life in the areas they serve.

Through KE Gives’ Fall Granting event, employees chose the following six worthy causes to receive 2022 funds:

Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition (Jasper, Indiana): $3,000

Anderson Woods Summer Camp (Bristow, Indiana): $1,500

Crisis Connection (Jasper, Indiana): $1,055

Wheeler Mission (Indianapolis): $800

Children’s Home Network (Tampa, Florida): $700

North Texas Food Bank (Plano, Texas): $351

KE Gives 2022 Dubois County Making a Difference Awards also honored the Dubois County Humane Society in Jasper with a $1,000 grant, bringing the organization’s donated funds for the year to a total of $8,406.