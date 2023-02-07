If you’re looking forward to celebrating Valentine’s Day this weekend historic downtown Huntingburg’s 2nd annual Chocolate Walk might be the place for you. Friday, February 10th, and Saturday, February 11th will feature a gathering of local merchants to provide a sweet, unique experience.

Residents can participate by purchasing a $5 passport and receive a $5 merchant credit for use in participating businesses no later than Saturday, February 11th. Carry it with you during your stroll for prize entry. Purchase from 5 or more locations to be entered in a grand prize drawing. Activities will be taking place from 5-9 EST on Friday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. EST on Saturday. Follow the hearts down 4th street to find participating retailers for sweet treats!

Passports can be purchased from Firefly Boutique, Downtown Emporium, Ella & Ivy, or Bean to Sprout during normal business hours, or online, until February 11th. Purchases made online may be collected at the Valentine’s Igloo outside Firefly Boutique on Friday or Saturday. All passports must be turned in to the Valentine’s Igloo by 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 11th to be eligible for prizes.

Participating merchants include Around the Corner, Bean to Sprout, Downtown Emporium, Firefly Boutique, Ella & Ivy, Gehlhausen’s Floral & Gifts, Little Soap Shop, Marshall’s Mancave, Touch of Class East, and Greentree. Links to purchase passports or reserve an igloo are provided below.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/huntingburg-chocolate-walk-2023-tickets-506616021157

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chocolate-walk-igloo-reservations-tickets-506639842407