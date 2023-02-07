Donald L. “Donnie” Eckert, age 68, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 5:08 a.m. on , 2023, in St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Donnie was born in Jasper, Indiana, on , 1954, to Linus and Agnes (Renner) Eckert.

He was a 1972 graduate of Jasper High School.

He was a truck driver, and farmer, and was the owner of Eckert Masonry. After retirement, he worked for Jasper Park and Recreation.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Jasper K of C, and American Legion Post #147.

Donnie enjoyed fishing, gardening, canning, cooking, watching Westerns, and spending time with family and friends. He was also an avid I.U. Basketball fan.

Surviving are one daughter, Becky (Phil) Matthews, Driftwood, TX, two grandchildren, Alexandra and Adam Matthews, six siblings, Kathy (Jim) Brelage, Jasper, IN, Chris Sanders, Evansville, IN, Patty (Mark) Jahn, Jasper, IN, Theresa (Mike) Cravener, Jasper, IN, Tom (Juanita) Eckert, Jasper, IN, Arnie (Beverly) Eckert, Jasper, IN, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents, his step-mom, Lorena Eckert, his companion, Sharyal Eckert, and one brother-in-law, Bill Sanders.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Donald L. “Donnie” Eckert will be held at 11:00 a.m. on , 2023, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on , 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

