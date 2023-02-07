Harold H. Hilgeman, age 95, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:38 p.m. on , 2023, at home.

Harold was born in Sidell, Illinois, on , 1927, to Hilbert and Della (Fenneman) Hilgeman. He married Janice Braun on , 1956, in the Portersville Presbyterian Church in Portersville, Indiana. She preceded him in death on , 2022.

He was a 1946 graduate of Huntingburg High School.

He was a United States Army Veteran, who served as a tank commander SGT. 1st Class in the Korean War.

After his military service he worked for a defense contractor in Evansville riveting wings, then the Jasper Corporation, and retired from Aristokraft, now Masterbrand Cabinets, where he had been a plant manager and worked for over 25 years. In his later years at Masterbrand, he traveled to many locations nationwide, including Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas, to problem-solve and oversee projects.

Harold was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Jasper, Indiana, V.F.W. Post #673, and the American Legion Post #147.

He enjoyed carpentry and woodworking and was an avid Chicago Cubs, Green Bay Packers, and I. U. basketball fan.

Surviving are one daughter, Sherri Hilgeman, Jasper, IN, two grandchildren, Jon (Katie) Hilgeman, Jasper, IN, and Andrew Hilgeman, Jasper, IN, and two great-grandchildren, Hadley and Christian Hilgeman.

Preceding him in death besides his wife are one son, Brian H. Hilgeman, two sisters, Genevieve A. Lynn and an infant Carolyn Hilgeman, and one brother, Carl H. Hilgeman.

A graveside service for Harold H. Hilgeman will be held at 11:00 a.m. on , 2023, at the Portersville Cemetery in Portersville, Indiana. Pastor Joe Helt will officiate. The V.F.W. Post #673 will conduct military graveside rites.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

