From The WJTS Vault: 27 Topics Army National Guard with Ty Hunter (2006)

Featuring the occasional 27-topics host, a younger Ty Hunter, this video features members from the local National Guard talking about what it takes to sign up, what being a guard member entails, and lots more! Interviewees are then Sergeant Stetter, Sergeant McCarthy, and Captain Mabis from the Indiana National Guard. The digital time-stamp on this video was listed as originating in 2006.

