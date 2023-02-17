Latest News

Tony Hasenour Previews Semi-State and Greencastle Teenager Arrested for Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death From The WJTS Vault: 27 Topics Army National Guard with Ty Hunter (2006) Clients of Dubois County Title Co., Inc Mailed Falsified Documents Kentucky Woman Arrested in Perry County after Attempted Murder

From The WJTS Vault: 27 Topics Army National Guard with Ty Hunter (2006)

Featuring the occasional 27-topics host, a younger Ty Hunter, this video features members from the local National Guard talking about what it takes to sign up, what being a guard member entails, and lots more! Interviewees are then Sergeant Stetter, Sergeant McCarthy, and Captain Mabis from the Indiana National Guard. The digital time-stamp on this video was listed as originating in 2006.

For more “blast-from-the-past” moments presented by 18 WJTS, check out our website: https://wjts.tv/category/news/from-the-wjts-vault/

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post