Tell City, Indiana –Detectives with the Tell City Police Department have arrested 19-year-old Regina D. Reid for neglect of a dependent resulting in death in connection to an incident that occurred on November 4th, 2022.

On that day, Perry County EMS and Tell City police officers responded to a Tell City apartment complex. Upon arrival, they discovered a nine-month-old child not breathing and unresponsive. The child was pronounced deceased. An investigation to establish probable cause ensued, led by Tell City Police Detectives and the Perry County Coroner’s office.

Reid’s arrest affidavit reveals the presence of a large blanket in the baby’s crib. It includes a pathologist’s report indicating asphyxiation, with the blanket as a contributing factor, in the child’s accidental death.

A lengthy investigation and the execution of multiple search warrants led to Reid’s arrest.

Law enforcement asks for anyone with relevant information to the case contact detectives at 812-547-7068 or the anonymous tip line at 812-547-9563.