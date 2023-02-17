Latest News

Tony Hasenour Previews Semi-State and Greencastle Teenager Arrested for Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death From The WJTS Vault: 27 Topics Army National Guard with Ty Hunter (2006) Clients of Dubois County Title Co., Inc Mailed Falsified Documents Kentucky Woman Arrested in Perry County after Attempted Murder

An announcement distributed by Dubois County Title Co., Inc has warned customers of fraudulent documents being sent to the company’s clients. They say notice was received by several customers that documents, seemingly mailed by the title company, were sent to collect outstanding charges.

These documents are not recognized by or associated with neither the Indiana Land Title Association nor Dubois County Title Co., Inc. An example of the falsified document is included below. Questions and concerns can be directed to the title company at 812-482-1696.

On By Joyce Murrell

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post