An announcement distributed by Dubois County Title Co., Inc has warned customers of fraudulent documents being sent to the company’s clients. They say notice was received by several customers that documents, seemingly mailed by the title company, were sent to collect outstanding charges.

These documents are not recognized by or associated with neither the Indiana Land Title Association nor Dubois County Title Co., Inc. An example of the falsified document is included below. Questions and concerns can be directed to the title company at 812-482-1696.