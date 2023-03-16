On Wednesday, March 15th, the Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) announced a new partnership with the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) aiming to fortify Hoosier classrooms through arts and creativity. The Indiana Educator Fellowship for Creative Teaching was established to celebrate and support outstanding, creative teachers who implement those skills into their classroom teaching.

Applications for the program are now open and if selected, participants will receive two days of immersive training in creativity and connections to standards, access to a fully-funded in-school creative arts residency, support from other partners, experts, and professionals, membership in a statewide community of educators, as well as a $1,000 honoraria.

The application deadline to be included in the cohort is April 10, 2023. More information about the program is available at www.in.gov.