Bernice A. Miller, age 90, of Bretzville, Indiana, passed away at 11:51 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Bernice was born in St. Henry, Indiana on December 7, 1932, to Leo and Ludwina (Dall) Fleck. She married Ernest “Ernie” Miller on May 14, 1955, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper. He preceded her in death on December 15, 2018.

She worked at General Electric for 20 years and was a waitress for many years at Dutchman Inn.

She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish – St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, the St. Anthony Community Center, and the Christian Mothers Society.

She enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by one daughter, Lynn Zimmerman, and companion Greg Monroe, Indianapolis, one son, Jeff (Karlene) Miller, Westfield, four grandchildren; Kaylie Huver, Emily Miller, Kari Zimmerman, and Nicole Zimmerman, four great-grandchildren; Jackson Miller, Leo Huver, Kaiden and Quilla Thompson, sister-in-law, Pat Fleck, and one brother-in-law, Charles (Lenora) Miller.

Preceding her in death besides her husband is one son, Stanley Miller, one grandson Eric Miller, seven brothers; Henry, Sylvester, Leroy, Kenneth, and Harold Fleck, and two sons who died in infancy; Leo Jr. and Marcellanus Fleck, two sisters; Rose Tempel and Doretha “Dottie” Jerger.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Bernice A. Miller will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 27, 2023, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, in St. Anthony, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Mass time on Monday, March 27, 2023, at St. Anthony Catholic Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish, American Parkinson Association, or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.