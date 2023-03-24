Donald Ray Kunkler, age 63, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away at 8:15 p.m., on Monday, March 20, 2023, at his residence.

He was born November 24, 1959, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Sylvester Paul and Anna Belle (Leonard) Kunkler. He was a factory worker and member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two siblings, Robert Kunkler, and Nancy Schwartz.

He is survived by his brother, Paul Kunkler of Huntingburg, Indiana; and friend, Matthew Jenkins of Beech Grove, Indiana.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Donald Kunkler will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, March 24, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Burial will take place at Fairmount Cemetery, Huntingburg.

Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. No visitation will be held at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com