A criminal investigation by the Indiana State Police into allegations that a female under the age of 14 was molested during the month of July 2022 landed a Mt. Vernon man in custody at the Orange County Thursday afternoon. A warrant for the arrest of 53-year-old Jorge Cesar Gonzalez was issued by the Orange County Prosecutor’s office following an investigation into the alleged crime.

Gonzalez was arrested without incident at his place of employment on Thursday afternoon. He was taken into custody at the Posey County Jail where he awaits transition to the Orange County facility. Gonzalez now faces a Level 4 Felony charge of child molesting.