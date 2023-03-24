A Pennsylvania man is behind bars at the Dubois County Security this morning following a late Thursday night traffic stop conducted by the Jasper Police Department.

According to authorities, they initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of West 2nd and Indiana Streets at 10:55 p.m. Thursday night. A thorough investigation identified 34-year-old Everton Modesto Da Silva of Cranberry, Pennsylvania as the driver.

Everton Modesto Da Silva was subsequently charged with operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.