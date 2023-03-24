Joseph M. McLemore, age 76, of Huntingburg, passed away at 10:49 p.m., on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper.

He was born March 3, 1947, in Washington, Indiana, to Leroy and Wilma (Clements) McLemore; and married Pam Dearing on December 19, 1970, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. He was a proud 1965 graduate of Washington High School. He attended Vincennes University and Indiana State University. Joe was a U.S. Army veteran and served in Germany during the Vietnam War. He worked at Decora, D.M.I., and Norfolk Southern Railroad. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg, a past member of the church Choir, and a lifetime member of the Huntingburg V.F.W. Post #2366. Joe enjoyed bowling, fishing, hunting, camping, and traveling. He especially enjoyed camping with his family and watching the many sports his grandchildren participated in.

He is survived by his wife, Pam McLemore of Huntingburg; one daughter, Michelle (Tommy) Hansford of Athens, Tennessee; one son, Michael McLemore of Huntingburg; and six grandchildren, Arielle (Tom) Halsall, Abigail, Allison, and Asher Hansford, Blakely, and Alexis McLemore.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph McLemore will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the V.F.W. Post #2366 Memorial Detail.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 3:00-7:00 p.m., on Friday; and also at the funeral home from 1:00-1:40 p.m., Saturday. A parish rosary prayer vigil will be held at 3:30 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Mary’s Church or the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com