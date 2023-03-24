Curtis R. “Bucky” Potts, age 63, of Huntingburg, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

He was born June 3, 1959, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Frank and Martha (Gullian) Potts and married Nancy Litsey on October 21, 1977. Bucky worked at Southwest Dubois County School Corporation in maintenance. He loved sports; an avid Bengals, UK men’s Basketball, and Cincinnati Reds fan. He had coached Southridge High School Girls Softball and had served as past president of Huntingburg Little League. He also served on the board of Teen Outback and was involved with Friends of Southridge. Bucky also enjoyed playing cards. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Steve Potts; half-sister, Mary Rose Shackleford; and half-brother, Bill McCubbin.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Potts of Huntingburg; one son, Timothy Potts of Newburgh; one daughter, Ashley (Cody) Beadles of Huntingburg; one sister, Ruth Ann Potts of Louisville; one half-brother, Mike (Susan) McCubbin of Prospect, Kentucky; and by (4) grandchildren, Zada Potts, Bentley Byrd, Carson Beadles, and Nolan Beadles.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., Monday, March 27, 2023, at Faith Community Church of the Nazarene in Huntingburg. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery. Pastor Alan Bradley will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 2:00-8:00 p.m., on Sunday, March 26th; and also, from 9:00-10:00 a.m., on Monday prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com