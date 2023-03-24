The Indiana Department of Transportation recently announced communities in Indiana’s 48th Senate District are being awarded $5 million in federal funds to invest in local road, bridge, and sidewalk projects.

Spencer County was awarded $1,262,400 for repairs along 100 E (Old U.S. 321) from 1000 N to State Road 62, in the area of Chrisney. The city of Jasper in Dubois County received $2,845,708 for repairs from 30th through 36th Streets, along Mill Street, near Jasper Industrial Supply. Sidewalks and improvements in alignment with the Americans with Disabilities (ADA) are in store for Tell City from 12th Street (State Road 66) to Main Street.

The Indiana Department of Transportation congratulated the honored communities on a job well done and for looking out for their citizens.