Clara E. Eichmiller, age 94, of Haysville, Indiana, passed away peacefully at 7:19 p.m. on Monday, March 27, 2023, in St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Clara was born in Boone Township, Indiana, on February 3, 1929, to George Jr. and Nora (Hoffman) Wening. She married James C. Eichmiller on June 12, 1952, in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville. He preceded her in death in 1998.

She was a homemaker and a farmer’s wife, tending to cattle and raising five children. She worked at the Holiday Inn in Jasper for 22 years in the laundry department.

She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Haysville since 1952.

She enjoyed gardening, canning, and cooking for family and friends. She always had a grandchild on her lap and loved to babysit them.

She is survived by three daughters; Luetta Beckman, Jasper, Mary (Eric) Burke, Jasper, and Martha (Stuart) Sanders, Avon, two daughters-in-laws; Terrie and Barb Eichmiller, both of Jasper, 11 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Eichmiller, two sons; John and George Eichmiller, two sisters; Wilma Schnarr and Cleda Wening and brother, Herbert Wening.

A funeral service for Clara E. Eichmiller will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Christ Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana, with burial to follow in Haysville Community Cemetery. Pastor Timothy Kraemer will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service at Christ Lutheran Church on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com