Stanley T. Letterman, age 82, of Haysville, Indiana, passed away at 3:05 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.

Stanley was born in Middletown, Virginia, on May 28, 1940, to Ernest Ray and Cleo (Leech) Letterman. He married Wanda Lottes on January 28, 1958, in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana. She preceded him in death on January 23, 2016.

Stanley was a farmer and worked at Kimball International for 40 years.

He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville and a past member of the Jasper Outdoor Recreation and the Jasper Moose.

He enjoyed hunting, playing cards, and spending time with family, friends, and his dog, Sammy.

Surviving are two sons, Michael (Shelly) Letterman, Jasper, Indiana, and Robert Letterman, Loogootee, IN, ten grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, one sister, Jeanette Meyer, Jasper, IN, and one brother, Conley (Mary) Letterman, Jasper, IN.

Preceding him in death besides his wife, are one son, Stanley Letterman Jr., one grandson, Andrew Letterman, one sister, Joan Houchin, and one brother, Gayle Letterman.

A funeral service for Stanley T. Letterman will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023, in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Timothy Holt will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or to the wishes of the family.

