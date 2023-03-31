Donald Gene Kramer, age 76 of Huntingburg, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery.

He was born June 23, 1946, in Huntingburg, Indiana to Henry James and Helen Louise (Kahle) Kramer. He was a graduate of Holland High School class of 1964. On December 10, 1966, he married Joan Rae Schrode at Emmanuel Presbyterian Church in Evansville. Don served on the Holland Volunteer Fire Department for 14 years. He was a Scout Master of the Holland Troup and Assistant Scout Master of the Huntingburg Troup. He assisted with two scout trips to Philmont and was rewarded the Silver Buffalo Award for his service to the Boy Scouts Buffalo Trace Council. He was a member of Salem United Church of Christ; had been a member of the choir, served as a Jr. and Sr.youth group leader, and attended the Walk to Emmaus. Don really enjoyed going to Rock Steady Boxing, an exercise service for patients with Parkinsons’ Disease, at the YMCA. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Joanie Kramer of Huntingburg, three sons, Rob Kramer, Donnie (Jennifer) Kramer, and Jeremy Kramer all of Huntingburg; one brother, Larry Kramer of Evansville; two grandsons, Wyatt and Brody Kramer.

Funeral services for Don Kramer will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.S.T., on Monday, April 3, 2023, at the Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Pastor Jeff Donihue will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at Nass and Son Funeral Home from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., on Sunday, April 2nd. Memorial contributions may be made to Rock Steady Boxing. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com