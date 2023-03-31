Kathleen Faye Weitkamp, age 74, of Oakland City, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh, Indiana.

She was born on February 13, 1949, to Floyd and Hilda (Sollman) Weitkamp.

Kathleen was a beautician by trade and never stopped creating beautiful things.

She was an inspiration to her children and grandchildren and pointed them to Jesus living by example.

She was preceded in death by her fiancé, Robert Hamilton; two sisters, Margaret Hagemeyer, and Anna Mae Weitkamp; three brothers, Charles, Richard, and Paul Weitkamp.

She is survived by two daughters, Charlene (Wesley) Lynch of West Salem, Illinois, and Karla (Eric) Hill of Oakland City; a brother, Keith

(Jean) Weitkamp of Spurgeon; four grandchildren, Samuel and Levi Lynch, Kaleb, and Emily Hill.

Funeral services for Kathleen Weitkamp will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Nass and Son Funeral Home. Burial will

follow at Zoar Cemetery.

Friends may call for visitation at the funeral home from 12:00-2:00 p.m., on Sunday, the day of the service.

Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com