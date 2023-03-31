The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the re-opening of the Lincoln Memorial Bridge.

The National Parks Service has informed INDOT that their project on the Lincoln Memorial Bridge will be complete on or around April 7. Following the completion of that project, INDOT will perform maintenance on bridge joints the following week. This work is expected to take two to three days to complete. Once complete, the Lincoln Memorial Bridge will re-open to traffic. INDOT expects this re-opening to occur on or around April 14th. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.