Jasper, Ind. – The Jasper Highschool is holding a Career Cruise

On Wednesday, April 5th, from 8:30 am-2:30 pm, GJCS will be hosting a Career Cruise in the Jasper High School Auxiliary Gym.

600+ 8th-grade students from Dubois County will get to learn about careers available to them within Dubois County. Many local businesses are setting up tables. If you are interested in this, feel free to join them at any point throughout the day.