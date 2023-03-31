Latest News

Jasper Woman Facing OWI Charges After Traffic Stop Jasper High School Holding Career Cruise INDOT Announces reopening of Lincoln Memorial Bridge Two Illinois Women Face Charges Following Chase with Police Downtown Chowdown Returning to Jasper in April

Jasper, Ind. – A Jasper woman is facing OWI charges after a traffic stop

Early yesterday (Friday) morning, an officer with the Jasper Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for two stop sign violations.
During the stop, it was found that the driver, 38-Year-Old, Ashlee Uppencamp, was driving on a suspended license, as well as showing signs of impairment.

After failing a field sobriety test, Uppencamp was transported for a chemical test.

The test results came back positive for Methamphetamine and Marijuana.

Uppencamp was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of OWI endangerment and OWI. She was also ticketed for disregarding a stop sign and driving with a suspended license.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post