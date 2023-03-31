Jasper, Ind. – A Jasper woman is facing OWI charges after a traffic stop

Early yesterday (Friday) morning, an officer with the Jasper Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for two stop sign violations.

During the stop, it was found that the driver, 38-Year-Old, Ashlee Uppencamp, was driving on a suspended license, as well as showing signs of impairment.

After failing a field sobriety test, Uppencamp was transported for a chemical test.

The test results came back positive for Methamphetamine and Marijuana.

Uppencamp was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of OWI endangerment and OWI. She was also ticketed for disregarding a stop sign and driving with a suspended license.