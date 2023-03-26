Clara Mae Boeglin, 70, of St. Henry, passed away Thursday at Norton Hospital in Louisville.

Clara Mae was born January 21, 1953, in Ferdinand to Emil and Martina (Graehler) Luebbehusen. She married Kenneth Boeglin on October 7, 1972, in St. Henry Catholic Church. Clara Mae enjoyed quilting, gardening, and raising chickens.

She was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Henry Church, and Christian Mothers. She belonged to the Catholic Knights of America.

Clara Mae is survived by her husband, Kenneth Boeglin of St. Henry; two sons, Jonathan (Molly) Boeglin of St. Henry, Daniel (Rachel) Boeglin of Ireland; three daughters, Tina (Jim) Merlie of Indianapolis, Emily (Nicholas) Paulin of Santa Claus and Rita (Matthew) Adams of Fishers; thirteen grandchildren.

Clara Mae was preceded in death by a brother, Henry Luebbehusen and a sister, Sister Barbara Jean Luebbehusen.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 10:00 AM in St. Henry Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Monday at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand from 4-8:00 PM and also on Tuesday from 7-9:30 AM at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com