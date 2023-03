18 WJTS in.form – Sierra Club Hoosier Chapter Seeking Community Involvement (3/24/2023)

In this episode, Mark Norotarski, an Executive Committee Member of the Sierra Club – Hoosier Chapter, chats with Kaitlyn Neukam about the Sierra Club, what the club is about, and the hopeful advance to create a Sierra Club “hub” in Dubois County.

