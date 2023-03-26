Clarence D. “Don” Malan Jr., age 88, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 11:05 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the Timbers of Jasper.

Don was born in Bloomington, Indiana, on October 3, 1934, to Clarence D. and Vera D. (Moreland) Malan. He married Phyllis Stradtner on December 25, 1954, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone township. She preceded him in death on January 17, 2023.

He was a grain and livestock farmer then retired as an Independent Truck Driver. He raised horses with his family.

He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church- Boone Township, National Barrel Horse Association, Eagles of Huntingburg, and the “Jasper Liars Club.”

Don enjoyed the “liars club,” going to horse shows and watching his family compete in barrel racing. He enjoyed mingling with people at the horse shows and helping his daughter in the trucking business.

He is survived by two daughters; Donna (Doug) Byrer, Dale, IN, and Valerie (Bob) Daunhauer, Huntingburg, IN, step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Phyllis Malan, and one brother, Ron Malan.

A funeral service for Clarence D. “Don” Malan Jr., will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Timothy Kraemer will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 27, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28th.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.