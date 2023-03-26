John R. Hart, age 78 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 7:43 pm on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

John was born in Winchester, Indiana on November 26, 1944, to Edward L. and Greta L. (Hobbs) Hart. He married Mary Jo Kluemper on June 17, 1977, in Redeemer Lutheran Church in Jasper. They renewed their vows 25 years later in Precious Blood Catholic Church.

He retired as an Engineering Manager from Kimball Electronics in Jasper after 30 years of service.

John was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, where he had served on the Parish Council. John and Mary Jo were recipients of the Simon Brute Award. He was also a member of the Ireland Knights of Columbus.

In the ’90s and early 2000’s he served as the MC and performed with the Super Gold Review/Great Pretenders. He also enjoyed playing cards, traveling, being a DJ, singing Karaoke, dancing, and most of all spending time with family and friends.

Surviving is his wife, Mary Jo Hart, Jasper, one daughter Starla Lagenour (Colby), Huntingburg, two sons, John “Rob” Hart Jr., Ferdinand, and Thomas R. Schneider Jr. (Lindsey Mattingly), Nashville, TN, seven grandchildren, Bridgette Hart, Andrew Conlin, Mitchell Lagenour, Melanie Lagenour, Jackson Schneider, Peyton Mattingly and Paige Mattingly, three great-grandchildren, Peyton McBee, Harper Anderson, and Breanna Hash, two sisters, Jo Anne Stoltz, Portland, IN, and Dorothy Dickerson, New Castle, IN, and one sister in law, Billie Hart, Winchester, IN.

Preceding him in death were his parents, one brother Edward Hart, and two sisters, Jessie Foreman, and Bernadine Harrell.

A Mass of Christian Burial for John R. Hart will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper with entombment to follow in Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 2 pm until 8 pm on Monday, March 27, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and from 9 am until the 10 am Mass time at Precious Blood Catholic Church on Tuesday. The Precious Blood Parish and the Ireland Knights of Columbus will pray a rosary at 1:30 pm on Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church or a favorite charity. Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com