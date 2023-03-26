Alethea Mae Henke, age 81, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 3:34 a.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023, in St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Alethea was born in Velpen, Indiana, on May 3, 1941, to Norman and Wilma (Lowe) Stilwell. She married Ronald Henke on June 2, 1959.

Alethea graduated from Stendel High School in 1959. She worked as a manager and cook at Jasper High School for many years. She cooked for many parties and weddings at Jasper Outdoor Recreation for over 20 years. Alethea and her husband Ron purchased the Headquarters along with Cotton and Lavella Singer in 1983. They operated the restaurant from 1983 to 2003.

She was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper and a member of The Daughters of Isabella. She enjoyed going to bingo, playing low rum, and spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Ron Henke, Jasper, IN, four sons, Dan (Geri) Henke, Mike Henke, and Jeff (Teresa) Henke, all of Jasper, IN, and Kenny (Susan) Henke, Huntingburg, IN, as well as nine grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren, three brothers, Richard Stilwell, Lake Okeechobee, FL, Roy Stilwell, Otwell, IN, and Philip Stilwell, Velpen, IN, and two sisters, Bernice Luker, Velpen, IN, and Phyllis Reinbold, Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death are one son, Brian Henke, one grandson, Jason Henke, one sister, Irene Sadler, four brothers-in-law, Alvin Hardin, Paul Luker, George Vaughn, and Ralph Sadler, and one sister-in-law, Joyce Stilwell.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Alethea Mae Henke will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. The D of I will pray a rosary at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.