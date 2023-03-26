Latest News

Four Local Farms Received Hoosier Homestead Award ISP Investigating Remains Found in Spencer County Crawford County Man Facing OWI Charges Mt. Vernon Man Facing Felony Child Molestation Charges JPD Traffic Stop ends in Arrest of Pennsylvania Man

Jasper, Ind. – A Crawford County man is facing OWI charges

Early this morning a Jasper Police Officer conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Newton and 14th street.

During the traffic stop the driver of the vehicle, 48-year-old, Wesley Smith, of English, showed signs of intoxication.

Upon investigation, it was found Smith had a BAC of 0.111.

Officers also found inside the vehicle various controlled substances. Smith was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of, operating while intoxicated endangering a person, operating with a BAC of .08 or more, and possession of a controlled substance.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post