Jasper, Ind. – A Crawford County man is facing OWI charges

Early this morning a Jasper Police Officer conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Newton and 14th street.

During the traffic stop the driver of the vehicle, 48-year-old, Wesley Smith, of English, showed signs of intoxication.

Upon investigation, it was found Smith had a BAC of 0.111.

Officers also found inside the vehicle various controlled substances. Smith was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of, operating while intoxicated endangering a person, operating with a BAC of .08 or more, and possession of a controlled substance.