Chrisney, Ind. – The Indiana State Police are currently investigating remains found in Spencer County.

Yesterday afternoon, a hunter was at US 231 near 1000 North, looking for shed deer antlers when he discovered what he believed to be human bones.

The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office received the 911 call reporting the remains and they are currently working with ISP Jasper post on the investigation.

An Anthropologist will be arriving on the scene today to further the investigation of the area.

This is currently an ongoing investigation and there is no more information at this time. We will keep you up to date with the story as it develops.