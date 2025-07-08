The Dubois Branch Library is soon hosting a Local Author Showcase featuring ten local authors on Saturday, July 26, 2025, from 10 AM to 1 PM.

The event will begin at 10 AM with an Open House in the library. Guests will have an opportunity to meet authors, learn about their books, and have copies of their books signed.

At 11 AM, authors will read brief excerpts from their works in the library community room. After the readings, authors will again be available from 12 to 1 pm to meet with visitors.

The authors in attendance will include: Ryan Null, Tim Applegate, Patricia Koch, ASF DeWeese, Chad Lynch, R. Dougy Barxalot, Aleesha Lopez, Leann Burke, Richard Moss, and Randy Mills.

For more information, visit the Dubois Library Facebook page or website jdcpl.us, or contact the library at 812-678-2548.