The Dubois Branch Library has announced the list of events they will be holding in August 2025.

The Library would also like to note that it will be closed on Friday, August 8th for staff development.

Wednesdays in August at 9 am – Yes2Next – Light cardio and strength training for seniors following a video. Registration is required and must be made by calling the library.

Fridays in August at 9 am – Chair Yoga – Yoga for older adults and those with mobility issues following a DVD. Registration is required and must be made by calling the library. There will be no Chair Yoga on August 8.

Monday, August 4 at 6 pm – Abstract Watercolor Painting for ages 16 and up – Create your own unique abstract watercolor painting. Beginners are welcome and registration is required.

Thursday, August 7 at 11 am – Dog Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult – Bring your toddler for stories about dogs, a dog craft, and play time. No registration is required.

Saturday, August 9 from 11 am to 12:30 pm – Pokémon Club for ages 8 and up – Bring your Pokémon cards and games and join us for all kinds of fun Pokémon activities. No registration is required.

Monday, August 11 through Saturday, August 16 – Science Week – Visit the library for all kinds of fun science activities and interesting science books. No registration is required.

Wednesday, August 13 at 7 pm – Friends of the Dubois Branch Library Meeting – Give your time and talent to support the library. All are welcome.

Saturday, August 16 at 11 am – Animal Tales: Art of the Wild for all ages. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult – See a variety of wild animals up close and learn how they use color in the wild. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Dubois Branch Library. No registration is required.

Monday, August 18 at 6 pm – Wooden Bunny Painting for ages 4 and up. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult – Paint a bunny sign to hang on your wall. Registration is required.

Thursday, August 21 at 11 am – Opposite Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult – Bring your toddler for stories about opposites, a craft, and play time. No registration is required.

Saturday, August 23 – Find Your Inner Nerd Day – Visit the library for Nerds candy and all the books your inner nerd desires. No registration is required.

Monday, August 25 at 6:30 pm – End of the Month Book Club – This month the club will be reading “The Ride of Our Lives” by Mike Leonard. Stop by the library to pick up a book.

Monday, August 25 through Saturday, August 30 – Comic-Con Week – Come by the library for lots of fun activities all week long: Monday, August 25 – Board Game Day Tuesday, August 26 – Trading Card Game Day Wednesday, August 27 – Manga/Anime Day Thursday, August 28 – Read Comics in Public Day Friday, August 29 – Tabletop Role-Playing Game Day Saturday, August 30 – Cosplay Day



For more details or to register for programs, visit the Calendar at jdcpl.us, call the Dubois Branch Library at 812-678-2548, or find them on Facebook at “Dubois Branch Library”.

The Dubois Branch Library hours are Monday and Wednesday, 10 AM to 8 PM, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 AM to 6 PM, Friday, 10 AM to 5 PM, and Saturday, 10 AM to 2 PM.