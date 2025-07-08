Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (DHS-USCIS), granting the state access to Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) data.

This federal tool will be used to verify the citizenship status of individuals on Indiana’s voter rolls ensuring that only eligible U.S. citizens are registered to vote in Indiana. SAVE data will be used to confirm the citizenship status of registrants who do not have citizenship credentials at hand.



The SAVE program allows election officials to cross-reference voter registration information with federal immigration data, providing an additional safeguard against noncitizen voting and maintaining the accuracy of the state’s voter rolls.

Individuals on the voter rolls whose citizenship cannot be confirmed by BMV, will be notified by mail and have an opportunity to confirm their citizenship status.

The citizenship verification process is outlined in House Enrolled Act 1264 (2024) and is directed at temporary ID holders who registered to vote.