St. Joseph Parish is partnering with Cross Catholic Outreach for a Food Packing Event on July 19 in the parish Activity Center. The event aims to have volunteers pack tens of thousands of nutritious meals to support those in greatest need, both globally and in our local community.

Catholic Outreach, a trusted Catholic ministry, works with local partners in over 30 countries, including Haiti, Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic, to deliver aid where it’s needed most. They also support local efforts, and a portion of the meals packed will go to the Dubois County Food Bank, helping Jasper and the surrounding communities.

The meals to be packed, called Vitafood, are specially formulated, shelf-stable, nutrient-rich meals developed to combat malnutrition. The meals are fortified with essential vitamins and minerals and include a source of carbohydrates and protein. They are culturally adaptable and easy to prepare with just boiling water, making them ideal for global relief efforts.

Volunteers of all ages and denominations are welcome to help out, including families, youth and Scouting groups, seniors, service clubs, and individuals.

There will be a morning shift from 8:30-11:30 AM and an afternoon shift from 12:00-2:00 PM.

No special skills are needed to volunteer and jobs include measuring ingredients, sealing and boxing meals, labeling, and even coloring encouraging messages for the families who receive the meals.

Those wishing to assist the cause can also donate, with each meal costing 33 cents to produce and ship. This means $33 provides 100 meals, and $333 feeds 1,000 people.

100% of all donations goes toward food supplies.

There are several ways to give:

Write a check to St. Joseph Church noting, “Food Packing Event” on the memo line. Mail to: St. Joseph Church, c/o Food Packing Event, 1029 Kundek St, Jasper, IN 47546

Scan the QR below code to donate online.

Visit the Parish Center office Monday-Thursday, 8 AM-5 PM, Fridays, 8 AM-12 PM.

They are also inviting support from local businesses and organizations. Sponsorship opportunities are available at various levels, each offering meaningful benefits and recognition.

For more information, or to volunteer, donate, or sponsor, contact Courtney Schmidt at St. Joe by email at cschmidt@evdio.org, or by phone at 812-482-1805.