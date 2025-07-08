Saint Meinrad Archabbey, St. Meinrad, IN, will host an in-person and virtual On the Hill 5K walk/run on Saturday, September 27, 2025. Registration is now open for the event.

Registration is $25 per person before September 15, and $30 after. Children ages 17 and under are $10 each before September 15, and $15 after. All participants who pre-register will receive a free t-shirt. The registration form is at https://wellness.saintmeinrad.edu/event/on-the-hill-5k-2/.

The On the Hill 5K begins at 8:30 a.m. Central Time, with registration open at 8 a.m. The start/finish line is at the former Archabbey Gift Shop building, along Indiana State Road 545. Parking is available in the Abbey Caskets and former Gift Shop parking lots.

This year’s On the Hill 5K will feature chip timing for the first time, thanks to a partnership with To the Finish, LLC. The update ensures more accurate results and a smoother experience for all participants, whether running or walking.

Prizes will be awarded to the top male and female in each age range (under 12, 12-17, 18-30, 31-50, 50+), as well as attendance prizes (must be present to win). Participants are welcome to join the Saint Meinrad monks for Mass in the Archabbey Church before the race at 7:30 a.m. (running clothes are welcome).

Proceeds from this year’s On the Hill 5K will aid Saint Meinrad’s Wellness Program. The Wellness Program supports the health and well-being of Saint Meinrad monks, students, and

co-workers through personal training, weight management, wellness coaching, presentations, and other events.

For more information, contact Jill Memmer at 812-357-6616 or jmemmer@saintmeinrad.edu.