Indianapolis, Ind. – Four Local Farms Received the Hoosier Homestead Award
At the Indiana Statehouse, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) Director Don Lamb presented 56 farming families with a Hoosier Homestead Award in recognition of their commitment to Indiana agriculture.
To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of more than 20 acres. If less than 20 acres, the farm must produce more than $1,000 of agricultural products per year. Indiana farms may qualify for three honors: the Centennial Award for 100 years of ownership, the Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years of ownership, and the Bicentennial Award for 200 years of ownership.
Since the program’s inception in 1976, over 6,000 families have received the Hoosier Homestead Award. Many past awardees can be identified by the sign proudly displayed in front of the family farm or field.
Below is a list of the Hoosier Homestead Award recipients honored during the spring 2023 ceremony:
|County
|Award Name
|Award Year
|Award Type
|Adams
|Maller
|1889
|Centennial
|Adams
|Peter D. & Barbara Moser
|1838
|Sesquicentennial
|Allen
|Koenenman
|1899
|Centennial
|Allen
|Ronald J. & Linda K. Schlatter
|1835
|Sesquicentennial
|Allen
|Ronald J. & Neil C. Schlatter
|1835
|Sesquicentennial
|Allen
|Schuhler/Connor/Loesch
|1866
|Sesquicentennial
|Bartholomew
|Tooley-Calvin
|1907
|Centennial
|Benton
|Atkinson
|1852
|Sesquicentennial
|Benton
|Brandt
|1886
|Centennial
|Benton
|Ferguson/Creek
|1871
|Sesquicentennial
|Cass
|Berlet
|1918
|Centennial
|Clay
|Dierdorf
|1889
|Centennial
|Clay
|Keith & Paula Jones
|1870
|Sesquicentennial
|Clay
|Wayne R. & Mary A. Jones
|1905
|Centennial
|Clay
|Zurcher
|1868
|Sesquicentennial
|Dearborn
|Decker
|1919
|Centennial
|Dearborn
|Hoog
|1919
|Centennial
|Delaware
|Smith
|1892
|Centennial
|Fountain
|Gray
|1869
|Sesquicentennial
|Franklin
|Meyer
|1920
|Centennial
|Grant
|Harner
|1850
|Sesquicentennial
|Grant
|Philip W. Corey
|1866
|Sesquicentennial
|Greene
|Hays
|1855
|Sesquicentennial
|Hamilton
|Sowers-Pickett
|1918
|Centennial
|Harrison
|Crosier
|1917
|Centennial
|Harrison
|Pate/Gettelfinger
|1906
|Centennial
|Howard
|McQuiston-Howell
|1880
|Centennial
|Huntington
|Thorne
|1910
|Centennial
|Johnson
|Becker
|1919
|Centennial
|Kosciusko
|McSherry Farms, Inc.
|1838
|Sesquicentennial
|Lagrange
|Strayer
|1916
|Centennial
|Madison
|Williams
|1920
|Centennial
|Martin
|Brown
|1922
|Centennial
|Newton
|Constable
|1869
|Sesquicentennial
|Newton
|Frank Douglas Best & John Berry Best
|1860
|Sesquicentennial
|Noble
|Hooley
|1920
|Centennial
|Orange
|Dennis F. & Patricia F. Cleveland
|1842
|Sesquicentennial
|Owen
|Watson
|1907
|Centennial
|Pike
|Charles Wayne & Barbara J. Satkamp
|1922
|Centennial
|Putnam
|Carter
|1862
|Sesquicentennial
|Putnam
|Risk
|1870
|Sesquicentennial
|Randolph
|Bowen, Taylor, Cowen
|1882
|Centennial
|Ripley
|Boggess/Bauman
|1922
|Centennial
|Rush
|Harcourt
|1873
|Sesquicentennial
|Shelby
|Marvin Covalt
|1922
|Centennial
|Tippecanoe
|Meisenhelder-Jones
|1859
|Sesquicentennial
|Tipton
|Phenias A. Salsberry
|1896
|Centennial
|Wabash
|Albright
|1847
|Sesquicentennial
|Warren
|Adams
|1896
|Centennial
|Warren
|Akers
|1868
|Sesquicentennial
|Warren
|Fleming
|1918
|Centennial
|Warrick
|Titzer
|1913
|Centennial
|Wayne
|Druley-Pierce
|1866
|Sesquicentennial
|Wells
|DeVoe
|1841
|Sesquicentennial
|Wells
|Fred & Emma (Meyer) Nuerge
|1913
|Centennial
|Whitley
|Milton Rupley
|1923
|Centennial
The 2023 Summer Hoosier Homestead Award Ceremony will take place on Aug. 16, 2023, at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.