Indianapolis, Ind. – Four Local Farms Received the Hoosier Homestead Award

At the Indiana Statehouse, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) Director Don Lamb presented 56 farming families with a Hoosier Homestead Award in recognition of their commitment to Indiana agriculture.

To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of more than 20 acres. If less than 20 acres, the farm must produce more than $1,000 of agricultural products per year. Indiana farms may qualify for three honors: the Centennial Award for 100 years of ownership, the Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years of ownership, and the Bicentennial Award for 200 years of ownership.

Since the program’s inception in 1976, over 6,000 families have received the Hoosier Homestead Award. Many past awardees can be identified by the sign proudly displayed in front of the family farm or field.

Below is a list of the Hoosier Homestead Award recipients honored during the spring 2023 ceremony:

CountyAward NameAward YearAward Type
AdamsMaller1889Centennial
AdamsPeter D. & Barbara Moser1838Sesquicentennial 
AllenKoenenman1899Centennial
AllenRonald J. & Linda K. Schlatter1835Sesquicentennial 
AllenRonald J. & Neil C. Schlatter1835Sesquicentennial 
AllenSchuhler/Connor/Loesch1866Sesquicentennial 
BartholomewTooley-Calvin1907Centennial
BentonAtkinson1852Sesquicentennial 
BentonBrandt1886Centennial
BentonFerguson/Creek1871Sesquicentennial 
CassBerlet1918Centennial
ClayDierdorf1889Centennial
ClayKeith & Paula Jones1870Sesquicentennial 
ClayWayne R. & Mary A. Jones1905Centennial
ClayZurcher1868Sesquicentennial 
DearbornDecker1919Centennial
DearbornHoog1919Centennial
DelawareSmith1892Centennial
FountainGray1869Sesquicentennial
FranklinMeyer1920Centennial
GrantHarner1850Sesquicentennial
GrantPhilip W. Corey1866Sesquicentennial
GreeneHays1855Sesquicentennial
HamiltonSowers-Pickett1918Centennial
HarrisonCrosier1917Centennial
HarrisonPate/Gettelfinger1906Centennial
HowardMcQuiston-Howell1880Centennial
HuntingtonThorne1910Centennial
JohnsonBecker1919Centennial
KosciuskoMcSherry Farms, Inc.1838Sesquicentennial
LagrangeStrayer1916Centennial
MadisonWilliams1920Centennial
MartinBrown1922Centennial
NewtonConstable1869Sesquicentennial
NewtonFrank Douglas Best & John Berry Best1860Sesquicentennial
NobleHooley1920Centennial
OrangeDennis F. & Patricia F. Cleveland1842Sesquicentennial
OwenWatson1907Centennial
PikeCharles Wayne & Barbara J. Satkamp1922Centennial
PutnamCarter1862Sesquicentennial
PutnamRisk1870Sesquicentennial
RandolphBowen, Taylor, Cowen1882Centennial
RipleyBoggess/Bauman1922Centennial
RushHarcourt1873Sesquicentennial
ShelbyMarvin Covalt1922Centennial
TippecanoeMeisenhelder-Jones1859Sesquicentennial
TiptonPhenias A. Salsberry1896Centennial
WabashAlbright1847Sesquicentennial
WarrenAdams1896Centennial
WarrenAkers1868 Sesquicentennial
WarrenFleming1918Centennial
WarrickTitzer1913Centennial
WayneDruley-Pierce1866Sesquicentennial
WellsDeVoe1841Sesquicentennial
WellsFred & Emma (Meyer) Nuerge1913Centennial
WhitleyMilton Rupley1923Centennial 

 The 2023 Summer Hoosier Homestead Award Ceremony will take place on Aug. 16, 2023, at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Celia Neukam

