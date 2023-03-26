Indianapolis, Ind. – Four Local Farms Received the Hoosier Homestead Award

At the Indiana Statehouse, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) Director Don Lamb presented 56 farming families with a Hoosier Homestead Award in recognition of their commitment to Indiana agriculture.

To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of more than 20 acres. If less than 20 acres, the farm must produce more than $1,000 of agricultural products per year. Indiana farms may qualify for three honors: the Centennial Award for 100 years of ownership, the Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years of ownership, and the Bicentennial Award for 200 years of ownership.

Since the program’s inception in 1976, over 6,000 families have received the Hoosier Homestead Award. Many past awardees can be identified by the sign proudly displayed in front of the family farm or field.

Below is a list of the Hoosier Homestead Award recipients honored during the spring 2023 ceremony:

County Award Name Award Year Award Type Adams Maller 1889 Centennial Adams Peter D. & Barbara Moser 1838 Sesquicentennial Allen Koenenman 1899 Centennial Allen Ronald J. & Linda K. Schlatter 1835 Sesquicentennial Allen Ronald J. & Neil C. Schlatter 1835 Sesquicentennial Allen Schuhler/Connor/Loesch 1866 Sesquicentennial Bartholomew Tooley-Calvin 1907 Centennial Benton Atkinson 1852 Sesquicentennial Benton Brandt 1886 Centennial Benton Ferguson/Creek 1871 Sesquicentennial

Cass Berlet 1918 Centennial Clay Dierdorf 1889 Centennial Clay Keith & Paula Jones 1870 Sesquicentennial Clay Wayne R. & Mary A. Jones 1905 Centennial Clay Zurcher 1868 Sesquicentennial Dearborn Decker 1919 Centennial Dearborn Hoog 1919 Centennial Delaware Smith 1892 Centennial Fountain Gray 1869 Sesquicentennial Franklin Meyer 1920 Centennial

Grant Harner 1850 Sesquicentennial Grant Philip W. Corey 1866 Sesquicentennial Greene Hays 1855 Sesquicentennial Hamilton Sowers-Pickett 1918 Centennial Harrison Crosier 1917 Centennial Harrison Pate/Gettelfinger 1906 Centennial Howard McQuiston-Howell 1880 Centennial Huntington Thorne 1910 Centennial Johnson Becker 1919 Centennial Kosciusko McSherry Farms, Inc. 1838 Sesquicentennial

Lagrange Strayer 1916 Centennial Madison Williams 1920 Centennial Martin Brown 1922 Centennial Newton Constable 1869 Sesquicentennial Newton Frank Douglas Best & John Berry Best 1860 Sesquicentennial Noble Hooley 1920 Centennial Orange Dennis F. & Patricia F. Cleveland 1842 Sesquicentennial Owen Watson 1907 Centennial Pike Charles Wayne & Barbara J. Satkamp 1922 Centennial Putnam Carter 1862 Sesquicentennial

Putnam Risk 1870 Sesquicentennial Randolph Bowen, Taylor, Cowen 1882 Centennial Ripley Boggess/Bauman 1922 Centennial Rush Harcourt 1873 Sesquicentennial Shelby Marvin Covalt 1922 Centennial Tippecanoe Meisenhelder-Jones 1859 Sesquicentennial Tipton Phenias A. Salsberry 1896 Centennial Wabash Albright 1847 Sesquicentennial Warren Adams 1896 Centennial Warren Akers 1868 Sesquicentennial

Warren Fleming 1918 Centennial Warrick Titzer 1913 Centennial Wayne Druley-Pierce 1866 Sesquicentennial Wells DeVoe 1841 Sesquicentennial Wells Fred & Emma (Meyer) Nuerge 1913 Centennial Whitley Milton Rupley 1923 Centennial

The 2023 Summer Hoosier Homestead Award Ceremony will take place on Aug. 16, 2023, at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.