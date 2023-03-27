The Jasper Police Department was dispatched to a 14th Street apartment on Sunday in reference to a domestic dispute. Officers arrived on the scene and spoke with all involved parties to determine that a resident of the location, 19-year-old, Baydden J Hasenour, battered a female subject.

According to law enforcement, the female victim and Hasenour had a verbal altercation that escalated into the victim being battered and strangled to the point of losing her ability to breathe. She attempted to contact JPD after the physical altercation but Baydenn Hasenour took her phone and shattered it.

Baydenn Hasenour was transported and lodged in the Dubois County Security Center for charges of Domestic Battery, Strangulation, and Interference with the Reporting of a Crime.