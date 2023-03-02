Joyce Gilpatrick 82 of Dale, died on February 28, 2023, at her home in Dale, surrounded by her family.

Joyce was born in Evansville on March 14, 1940, to William and Alice (Leathco) Scales. She enjoyed spending time with her family and reading. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her children Teresa Logsdon, Terry (Michelle) Gilpatrick, Connie (Mike) Rowe, and John Gilpatrick, 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 25 great-great-grandchildren. a sister Dixie (Mike) Hemmings as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her Husband John, sons David and Kevin, two grandsons Jason Logsdon and Gary Gilpatrick, a brother Tom Scales, and a daughter-in-law Melodee Gilpatrick.

There is a Funeral Service is planned for 2 PM CST Friday, March 3, 2023, at the

Fuller Funeral Home. Burial to follow in the Garden of Memory Cemetery in Gentryville, IN.

Friends may call Friday, March 3 at Fuller Funeral Home from 10 AM CST till service time.

Fuller Funeral Home (fullersfh.com) is handling arrangements

dc