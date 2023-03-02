Anna Louise Marshall, age 90, of Selvin, Indiana, passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023, at her home near Dale.

She was born May 17, 1932, in Evansville, Indiana, to William B. Montgomery and Mable (Hibdon) Underhill; and married Ralph Marshall on July 8, 1950, in Boonville, Indiana. Anna was a homemaker for 40 years before she started working for the Auditor’s Office in Boonville and retired at age 71. She was a member of the Selvin Community Church. Anna loved to travel with family and Bunko friends, read, and crochet. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Marshall, who passed away on May 30, 2009; a granddaughter, Lindsey Gripenstroh; two brothers, William “Bill” Montgomery, Jr., and Don Montgomery; and one sister, Debbie Montgomery.

She is survived by five children, Randy Marshall of Boonville, Terry Marshall of Evansville, Cheryl Boardman of Selvin, Kim (Randy) Kaiser of Selvin, and Jamie (Jim) Eucker of Carlsbad, California; two siblings, Jeanie (Jim) Dierlam and Jayne (Wayne) Oldham; (12) grandchildren, Andrea Franklin, Brett, Zachary and Matthew Marshall, Whitney Cranick, Adam and Andrew Hall, Casey Boardman, Timothy and Joshua Kaiser, Marshall and Reagan Eucker; (21) great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Anna Marshall will be held at 2:00 a.m., E.S.T. (1:00 p.m., C.S.T.), on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Burial will follow at Selvin Cemetery. Rhonda Marshall will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 3:00-9:00 p.m., E.S.T. (2:00-8:00 p.m., C.D.T.), on Saturday; and also from 12 noon-2:00 p.m., E.S.T. (11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., C.S.T.), on Sunday. Memorial contributions can be made to Selvin Community Center or Selvin Cemetery. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com