The Jasper Police Department received several calls about a domestic dispute in progress around 4 p.m. yesterday. A short time after the initial reports, another caller advised the male suspect, later identified as 44-year-old Mark A Alexander of Jasper, left the scene in a white SUV heading in the direction of 47th street.

An Indiana Conservation Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the SUV for a traffic violation after it was located in the area of 47th Street and Portersville Road. The suspect led police on a brief chase that ended on 41st Street. The driver was detained and transported to the Jasper Police Department.

An investigation found that Alexander battered and strangled a female in the initial altercation and that he prevented the victim from contacting 911. Mark Alexander had an active warrant for Fraud out of Martin County and caused damage to the door of a holding cell while in custody. He was transported and booked into the Dubois County Security Center on three Level 6 Felonies of Battery, Strangulation, and Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, a Class A Misdemeanor for Criminal Mischief, a Class Misdemeanor for Interfering with the Reporting of a Crime, and held on the out of county warrant.