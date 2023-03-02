The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an address in Birdseye during the late night hours of Monday, February 27th. They were advised of a domestic dispute that occurred where the caller reportedly had a knife pulled on him.

When officers arrived to the residence they were met by a male subject in the driveway who was bleeding from the facial area. Deputies continued their investigation by proceeding to the door in an attempt to question the suspect and were met with the smell of burnt marijuana upon opening the storm door.

29-year-old Tyler Letterman opened the door for the officers and was detained with ripped clothing and obvious marks on his body indicating possible involvement in a physical dispute. With permission from Letterman, officers cleared the residence and made contact with a female witness to the alleged altercation.

The investigation determined that during a physical altercation inside the residence, Letterman kneed the victim in the face causing multiple facial fractures. Letterman allowed police to view surveillance footage of the outside of the residence for further investigation where it was revealed that Letterman chased the victim outside the home from its basement, put him in a headlock, and threw him to the ground by his shirt.

Deputies executed a search warrant granted through Dubois County Circuit Court and located approximately 1.6 grams of a white, crystal-like substance, roughly 13.2 grams of a plant-like material, THC vapes, edibles, multiple forms of drug paraphernalia, and a folding knife belonging to Tyler Letterman.

Tyler Letterman was released from the Dubois County Security Center after posting a $500 bond. He was charged with two Level 5 felonies for Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon and Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, two Level 6 felonies of Possession of Methamphetamine and Maintaining a Common Nuisance, a Class B Misdemeanor for Possession of Marijuana, and a Class C Misdemeanor for Possession of Paraphernalia.

Both the female witness and the victim involved in this incident will be cited in court at a later date.