Leonard J. “Lenny” Eckert, age 71, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 6:29 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, surrounded by family in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Lenny was born in Jasper, Indiana, on July 23, 1951, to Bill and Ellie (Schuch) Eckert. He married Peggy Underwood on January 27, 1978, in Jasper, Indiana.

Lenny was a 1969 graduate of Jasper High School and then of VUJC.

He was a member of the United States Navy, serving for six years.

He had worked for the City of Jasper.

Lenny was an avid golfer.

Surviving are his wife, Peggy Eckert, Jasper, Indiana, one son Carl “Clancy” (Jennifer) Eckert, Jasper, IN, three grandsons, Nick, Matthew, and Tyler, one sister, Marilyn (Jeff) Brooks, Chicago, IL, two brothers, Jon (Barbara) Eckert, Louisville, KY, and Thomas (Becky) Eckert, Evansville, IN.

Preceding him in death are his parents, one daughter, Yvette Eckert, and one brother, Jim “Gus” Eckert.

Private services will be held at a later date.

