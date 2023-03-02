Betty J. Englert, age 91, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 10:28 a.m. on Monday, February 27, 2023, in Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand, Indiana.

Betty was born in Jasper, Indiana, on January 11, 1932, to Robert and Ardella (Schuetter) Rowekamp. She married Earl L. Englert on April 11, 1953, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. He preceded in her in death on August 2, 2014.

She was a 1950 graduate of Jasper High School.

She was a homemaker and worked as a secretary for the Dubois Water and Soil Conservation Service for many years.

Betty was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, St. Ann’s Society, and the Psi Iota Xi sorority.

She enjoyed traveling, flower gardening, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are her two daughters, Marsha (Don) Schneider, Jasper, IN, Mary (Greg) Wendholt, Jasper, IN, two sons, Dr. Mike (Julie) Englert, South Bend, IN, Mark (Nancy) Englert, Zionsville, IN, 10 grandchildren, Paul Schneider, Greg Schneider, Scott Wendholt, Ben Wendholt, Emily Edsenga, Jacqueline Cheevers, Major Kate Englert-US Air Force, Jessica Dearmin, Stephen Englert and Elizabeth Healy, nine great-grandchildren and one on the way, and one sister-in-law, Ruth Rowekamp, Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are one sister, Margie Gadlage, and one brother, Ron Rowekamp.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Betty J. Englert will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, or to a favorite charity.

