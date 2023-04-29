An educational weekend featuring keynote speakers, panel discussions, live music, children’s activities, and healthy and locally sourced meals will take place on Memorial Day weekend, May 26th – May 29th, 2023, at Camp Riverdale in Mitchell for the 31st Annual Heartwood Forest Council.

The theme for this year’s event, Reenvisioning and Reinvigorating the Forest Community, will bring a new vision to the program with ideas aimed to inspire, energize, and empower individuals who are working to defend the region’s publicly owned forests. A dynamic and focused program will introduce a range of campaigns with the goal of creating a multi-state, bioregional, biodiversity, and climate-preservation system for protected public forests in the region.

Attendees will hear from scientists, professors, attorneys, students, community leaders, and authors. Singer-songwriter, Sarah Grain, and artist Vincenzio Packard will lead interactive, nature-based activities for children and Chef Shane McElwee will be serving up fresh farm-to-table meals. Live music will be provided by Forest Gras Band, Bob Lucas, a tribute to the late Robert Hoyt, Kris Lasher, and campfire singalongs along with the fan-favorite Heartwood Talent Show.

Interested parties may register for the whole weekend or a portion of the event. All are welcome to enjoy tent or cabin camping. An itinerary for the event and registration information is available by following the link provided below.