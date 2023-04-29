Latest News

An educational weekend featuring keynote speakers, panel discussions, live music, children’s activities, and healthy and locally sourced meals will take place on Memorial Day weekend, May 26th – May 29th, 2023, at Camp Riverdale in Mitchell for the 31st Annual Heartwood Forest Council.

The theme for this year’s event, Reenvisioning and Reinvigorating the Forest Community, will bring a new vision to the program with ideas aimed to inspire, energize, and empower individuals who are working to defend the region’s publicly owned forests. A dynamic and focused program will introduce a range of campaigns with the goal of creating a multi-state, bioregional, biodiversity, and climate-preservation system for protected public forests in the region.

Attendees will hear from scientists, professors, attorneys, students, community leaders, and authors. Singer-songwriter, Sarah Grain, and artist Vincenzio Packard will lead interactive, nature-based activities for children and Chef Shane McElwee will be serving up fresh farm-to-table meals. Live music will be provided by Forest Gras Band, Bob Lucas, a tribute to the late Robert Hoyt, Kris Lasher, and campfire singalongs along with the fan-favorite Heartwood Talent Show.

Interested parties may register for the whole weekend or a portion of the event. All are welcome to enjoy tent or cabin camping. An itinerary for the event and registration information is available by following the link provided below.

On By Joyce Murrell

