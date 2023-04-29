(Jasper, Indiana) Outstanding Physician Award nominations have been announced by Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in honor of the organization’s sponsors, The Little Company of Mary.

Family medicine physician, Dr. Nikola Conrad, internal medicine physician Dr. Frank Hopkins, and general surgeon Dr. Joanne Leibe have been selected as nominees this year alongside emergency and family practice physician Dr. Mark Luff and family medicine provider, Dr. Benjamin Stillman.

Outstanding job performance reflective of the Memorial Hospital Mission Statement and Core Values of Respect for Human Dignity, Compassionate Caring, Stewardship, Quality and Justice are characteristics nominees should exemplify and they must be in good standing with medical staff for at least twelve months to be eligible for the Little Company of Mary Outstanding Physician Award.

Dr. Nikola Conrad Dr. Frank Hopkins Dr. Joanne Leibe