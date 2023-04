18 WJTS in.form – TRI-CAP is Celebrating Community Action Awareness Month This May! (4/28/23)

In this episode, Joyce Fleck and Carson McElwain sit down and talk with Kaitlyn Neukam about the upcoming drive-thru Community Action Awareness months happening at their locations all around Southern Indiana, along with all the vast programs and opportunities that TRI-CAP provides to people of all likes.

