John Larry Rogers, age 73, of Eckerty, IN passed away at his home on April 24, 2023.

He was born on June 19, 1949, to Woodrow and Catherine (Mingus) Rogers in Brooks, Kentucky.

John was a retired Security Guard, he loved being outdoors and his dog Dana and his cat. He enjoyed mushroom hunting and fishing. He will be missed by many family members and friends. John really enjoyed going out to eat with his wife Charlotte.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Barbara Rogers.

John is survived by his wife of 33 Charlotte Rogers, his children; Rebecca (David) Fry, John Rogers Jr., and Melissa (Michelle Harper) Freeman, 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren and his siblings; Joseph Rogers, which is John’s twin brother and his brother Billy Rogers.

Cremation was chosen with a Memorial Service at a later date.

