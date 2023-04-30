Jasper, Ind. – The Dubois County Museum is set to host multiple events this month.

Their first event this month will be Storytime with Carrie Holdsworth on Saturday, May 13th.

The event will start at 10:30 AM and will have stories, crafts, and activities centered on the event’s theme of music; and will be run by preschool owner and teacher Carrie Holdsworth.

To celebrate Mother’s Day, on Sunday, May 14th, the museum will have a special entry price, where children, parents, and grandparents, can all enter together for only $10.

On Wednesday, May 17th, from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, they are hosting a mother and preschooler Play Day, where children can come and play with toys with other children.

Admission will be charged to enter the museum but the event itself is free.

Finally, on Saturday, May 20th, they will have Teddy Bear Tea with Grandma and Me from 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM.

Children can bring a teddy bear or doll of theirs and take part in crafts, games, a tea party with snacks, and a scavenger hunt. Also, a free mini teddy bear will be given to each child that attends.

The event is for children 3-10 along with grandparents, parents, or special other persons, and is $7 per adult and $4 per child.

Reservations are needed for the event by Saturday, May 13th, and can be emailed to cherylsermersheim@gmail.com. For more information about The Dubois County Museum and its upcoming events, visit their website at duboiscountymuseum.org.